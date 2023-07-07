Rooter collaborates with Jio to bring live game streaming and esports action on television

Rooter has integrated with Jio Set-Top Box (JioSTB) to become the first app in its category to feature on the JioStore ecosystem. The move potentially gives Rooter the opportunity to engage with approximately eight million JioFiber subscribers across the country, who can access millions of hours of curated gaming and esports content on their TV screens through the JioSTB.

Rooter’s integration comes at a time of growth for the platform and will expand its footprint beyond android, iOS, and web ecosystems through set-top box services in the country. As of January 2023, the average daily user engagement for the Jio set-top box stood at more than 6 hours, providing Rooter with a lucrative opportunity to capture eyeballs as a category-first app.

“Our integration with the Jio Set-Top Box, part of its #BuildForBharat initiative to promote high-quality domestic apps, aims to cater and tap into this growing demand for content. Our goal, at Rooter, is to drive India’s nascent gaming revolution as the de-facto game streaming and esports platform. We are delighted to foster an association that will enable us to offer millions of viewers access to our superlative library of gaming and esports content from the convenience of their TV screens,” Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder and COO, Rooter, said.

Rooter currently has more than one million creators, including top esports teams and gaming content creators who share their content in more than 10 Indian languages with the platform’s active and engaged audience of over 60 million users.

