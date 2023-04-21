Rohit Sharma announced as brand ambassador of JioCinema

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday was announced as JioCinema’s brand ambassador.

Rohit will work with the team at JioCinema, collaborating on a shared vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives. He will take JioCinema’s digital-first proposition for all sports properties nationwide expanding the fan base.

Speaking on the partnership, Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports said, “Our presentation of sports and the ongoing TATA IPL have a synergy in Rohit’s ability to connect with fans.”

JioCinema’s streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for viewers in India has resulted in over 550 crore views in the first two weeks. JioCinema announced 23 sponsors for its 2023 TATA IPL streaming. The number of sponsors and advertisers signed up by JioCinema in IPL season 16 are higher than any event on digital streaming in India.

