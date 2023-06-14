RingCental appoints Sathesh Murthy as managing director India

RingCentral, a provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, has appointed Sathesh Murthy as managing director India and head of engineering. In his new role, he will focus on RingCentral’s engineering organisation in India.

Prior to this, Murthy was the vice president, product development and India site leader at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. He will work closely with Rajeev Singh Rathore, vice president cloud operations, the company stated.

Talking about the appointment, Mo Katibeh, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral said, “RingCentral is expanding rapidly to bring the benefits of cloud business communications to customers around the world, and we see India as an important market for our international expansion. We’re looking forward to having Sathesh on board as managing director to lead our India-based engineering organisation as we scale for growth, to transform our innovation centers in India into centers of excellence, and to become a major new R&D hub.”

“I am happy to be joining RingCentral at this point in time when companies all over the world are realising the tangible value unified communications can have on their business. As RingCentral continues to expand globally, I look forward to taking our India operations to the next level by expanding our engineering organisation, driving product innovation, and building best of breed unified communications platforms and applications,” Sathesh Murthy noted.

