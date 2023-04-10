Rigi launches a four-films brand campaign with MS Dhoni

Rigi, a platform for content creators and influencers, has launched their new awareness campaign with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As per the company, the campaign has been produced and directed by The Rabbit Hole along with creative directors Vishal Dayama and Tanmay Bhatt.

The campaign spans across four films and centres on Dhoni’s ambition to learn about content creation from content creators like Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Sharan Hegde and Gaurav Taneja. The brand features Dhoni, showcasing his transition from cricket to becoming a creator. In the ad film, Dhoni can be seen seeking advice from creators on how to become a successful YouTuber, educate about edtech/fintech, vlogger and Insta Creator respectively.

Speaking about the campaign, Saptarshi Ray, creative marketer at Rigi said, “We are happy to launch this campaign with M.S. Dhoni. Our goal has always been to empower creators with the tools they need to connect with their audiences and monetize their content, and this campaign highlights that perfectly. With partners like Vishal, Tanmay & The Rabbit Hole, we look forward to seeing the impact this campaign will have on our community.”

Rishabh Khatter, business head of The Rabbit Hole, (Zoo Media Network) said, “At The Rabbit Hole, we take the opportunities to elevate a campaign very seriously and with so many great stakeholders and pieces of the puzzle coming together, things just fit right. With Rigi championing the share of voice in the creator and community building space we have faith that this partnership will triumph.”

In each video, the content creators recommend Dhoni to join them in a one-on-one paid session on the Rigi app, highlighting the importance of seeking guidance from experts in different fields of content creation and stepping out of one’s comfort zone to explore new avenues.

