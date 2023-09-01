Rexona launches ‘Breaking Limits: Girls can series’ with FIFA to support women’s football

In support of FIFA’s Women’s Football objectives, Rexona, a deodorant brand has launched the ‘Breaking Limits: Girls Can’ series in India with the ambition of helping more girls play football. The brand believes the movement has the power to transform lives, but they know not everyone has the confidence to move however they want. The company aspires to reshape confidence in motion, fostering inclusivity and change.

To advance the cause, Rexona has introduced the Breaking Limits Programme, a free digital training series aimed at upskilling coaches, community leaders, and mentors by equipping them to foster confidence and opportunities among youth through movement-based programmes. The new Girls Can series also focuses on establishing safe environments for girls, enhancing self-esteem, and ensuring inclusivity for all ethnicities. The campaign launches this week.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Kathryn Swallow, Rexona Global Brand VP said, “Our commitment extends to championing inclusivity in movement. We are dedicated to creating a world where every girl has the chance and confidence to play football. Football’s unifying potential is immense, inspiring movement and unity. This is why we are thrilled to introduce the Breaking Limits Programme in India, marking our determined stride toward this vision.”

Directed by Sandhya Daisy Sundaram, the campaign video tells real stories of young girls observing boys playing football, highlighting their challenges in accessing equal opportunity in a society & industry where only a few women have managed to do so. The unveiled art installation takes the protagonists through their memories, emotions, and triumphs, evoking a profound experience.

“At Rexona, we believe in the transformative power of sports, and football serves as an incredible platform to break down barriers and empower young girls. Our commitment to inspire girls to play football is driven by the conviction that they deserve the same opportunities and recognition as anyone else. Through our initiatives, we aim to shatter societal stigmas and uplift these young female athletes, reminding them that they are never alone in this journey. Rexona stands as a beacon of support, motivating girls to dream big, play their hearts out, and demonstrate that they can achieve greatness beyond any limitation,” Ashwath Swaminathan, head India Oral Care and Deos added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook