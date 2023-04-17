ReshaMandi appoints Samadrita Chakravarty as Group chief financial officer

ReshaMandi, a technology-led digital ecosystem for natural fibres has announced the appointment of Samadrita Chakravarty as its Group chief financial officer(CFO).

According to the company, Chakravarty will be overseeing the company’s financial operations, long-term fiscal plans, management of assets, besides offering predictions about the market and their probable impact on the company’s fortunes.

In her professional journey, she has worked with financial and accounting institutions, including KPMG Global Delivery Center Ltd, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and Peerless General Finance & Investment Company Ltd.

Speaking on the appointment, Mayank Tiwari, Founder and CEO, ReshaMandi said, “We look forward to working with Samadrita. ReshaMandi will benefit from her vast experience, spanning nearly three decades, covering the entire gamut of financial operations. Her expertise in finance, auditing, and strategizing, will help ReshaMandi turn net PAT positive over the next two quarters.”

Additionally, ReshaMandi has also recently strengthened its finance leadership with the appointments of Vandeep Singh Ratra as vice president- Finance and Nikhil Periwal as finance controller.

