Research & Ranking launches AI-driven financial mentors Vasu and Vidya

The company aims to make even the most intricate financial concepts accessible to a broader audience, enhancing finance understanding nationwide

Written by BrandWagon Online
The AI mentors are designed to empower individuals with comprehensive financial insights through engaging and visually appealing snackable content
Research & Ranking, a part of Equentis Wealth Advisory Services Private Limited, has launched AI-driven financial mentors Vasu and Vidya on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. According to the company, the AI mentors are designed to empower individuals with comprehensive financial insights through engaging and visually appealing snackable content.

With this, the company aims to make even the most intricate financial concepts accessible to a broader audience, enhancing finance understanding nationwide.

Talking about the innovation, Alok Arya, chief marketing officer (CMO), Research & Ranking, said, “Our mission at Research & Ranking is to educate and empower individuals to create wealth by establishing trusted relationships with clarity, consistency, and compounding. We believe that the right investment advice can help investors achieve their financial goals, and demystifying investments is the first step towards this aim. To this end, we are reiterating and enhancing the delivery of information by leveraging the capabilities of AI.”

Moreover, the company claims that the AI mentors, Vasu and Vidya, will revolutionise how individuals perceive and understand various finance-related topics driven by AI. The AI mentors will dive into personal finance, investing, budgeting, saving, and more complexities through short videos.

“The introduction of Vasu and Vidya marks our giant leap toward promoting financial education by presenting financial information as engaging and relatable. We envisage a future where individuals from all walks of life can confidently navigate the intricate landscape of finance, securing their financial well-being,” Arya added.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 12:32 IST

