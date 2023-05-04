scorecardresearch
Renault India launches campaign #LifeOnDemand

The campaign includes TVC featuring actor Amit Sadh which will be aired across platforms

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign illustrates the design and modularity of TRIBER
Renault has unveiled its new campaign #LifeOnDemand for TRIBER featuring actor Amit Sadh.

As per the company, the campaign showcases TRIBER’s modularity, versatility and space with the ability to seat up to 7 people and offering over 100 seat configurations and storage options. 

Sudhir Malhotra, vice president, sales and marketing at Renault India said, “We are lookin to announce our new Life On Demand campaign that has been launched to showcase the unique best-in class features and flexibility of TRIBER. The overarching objective of the campaign is to highlight the incredible versatility that Renault TRIBER offers to consumers. Through this campaign, we not only aim to showcase the car’s adaptability but also our commitment towards always elevating our brand to a premium level.” 

The campaign will be aired across national and regional GEC channels and digital channels including popular OTT and social media platforms. The 45 seconds film is all about movement, life, and people. 

Additionally, the campaign #LifeOnDemand not just builds product awareness but also strikes an emotional chord by creating an exciting and remarkable narrative that resonates with consumer’s aspirations. 

The campaign includes a series of visuals that illustrate the design and modularity of Renault TRIBER. 

First published on: 04-05-2023 at 14:40 IST

