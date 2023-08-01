Relispray and PivotRoots collaborate to launch campaign #ReviveWithRelispray

Relispray, the household brand in India known for its pain relief spray, has launched its latest campaign, #ReviveWithRelispray. The campaign aims to spread awareness about pain and injury management among gamers. Moreover, Relispray teamed up with PivotRoots- a Havas Company and Streamo to collaborate with top influencers from the world of gaming.

Through this campaign, the company focuses to revolutionise the gaming community’s approach to health and well-being. With the increasing popularity of gaming in India, avid gamers often spend prolonged hours honing their skills, leading to injuries such as gamer’s thumb, gamer’s neck, and carpal tunnel syndrome. These injuries can become chronic if left unaddressed.

Talking about the campaign, Shivangi Gupta, director, Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a brand inspired by the spirit of sportsmanship and the unwavering passion it ignites, over the years, Relispray has been a trusted solution for pain relief for sports lovers and avid gamers. However, we recognise the dedication, time, and physical involvement that gaming and esports demand. Through our latest awareness campaign, we aim to nurture the gaming community by starting a ‘gameolution’ — a revolution that prioritises the health and well-being of gamers.”

The campaign is powered by digital marketing and communications agency, PivotRoots – a Havas Company.

“The concept behind the #ReviveWithRelispray campaign revolves around the insight that prolonged gameplay can lead to physical wear and tear and that with the right care, gamers can prevent several health issues including back spasms, sore neck, muscle fatigue and more. Through this campaign, Relispray aims to provide a more comfortable and pain-free gaming experience for gamers while spreading awareness about injury prevention and management,” Kapil Nair, vice president – social and strategy, PivotRoots- a Havas Company, added.

