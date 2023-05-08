Under the aegis of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) in India, Reebok is re-establishing in India with a new campaign, ‘I am the New. The brand has also roped in cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and actor Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassadors.

The campaign featuring Yadav and Pannu entails the core message of the campaign, embrace your unorthodox spirit and create your own trail has been covered through the life stories of the two brand ambassadors.

In keeping with this philosophy, the ‘I am the New’ campaign is an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn’t fit in. It is a rallying cry for the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Manoj Juneja, chief operating officer, Reebok, India, said “This campaign is all about cementing the reputation of Reebok and reclaiming our position at the top. Our new brand ambassadors, both embody our message of empowerment and self-expression through sports. With their help, we’re excited to deepen our connection with the youth of India and drive growth for our brand. ‘I am the New’ is more than just a campaign; it’s a call to make sports an integral part of our lives and strive for greatness in everything we do.”

On his association with Reebok, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m excited to partner with Reebok, a brand that resonates with my outlook on sports and fitness. I believe an individual evolves best when faced with challenges. Reebok’s new campaign perfectly depicts my unconventional approach towards the game. I look forward to inspiring a wave of energy and igniting a spark of ‘I am the New’ philosophy amongst the youth of the country.”

“It is so exciting to be associated with a brand like Reebok that enables you to push your boundaries, and most importantly, to be yourself. It might be easy to follow the crowd, but it takes an immense amount of courage to pave your own path, and Reebok’s new campaign truly encourages this ideology. The ‘I am the New’ campaign perfectly depicts our shared belief in breaking barriers and creating your own unique identity, be it in movies or real life. I’m proud to be a part of this movement and look forward to a thrilling journey with the brand,” Taapsee Pannu added.

