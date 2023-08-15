redBus launches ‘Route to 47’ campaign

redBus has launched its ‘Route to 47’ campaign, aimed at fostering an understanding of the nation’s journey to independence, especially for India’s Gen-Z. The campaign spotlights historical locations and narratives, offering a novel way for the present generation to get a perspective on India’s fight for freedom.

Route to 47 employs open-source tools, Google Maps and My Maps to strategically pin 47 historical locations across India. Each location on the map is accompanied by visuals and narratives. The campaign encourages people to visit these places, providing them with a connection and understanding of history.

redBus kick-started this campaign by releasing a video on August, 5. Starting the first week of August, the brand has run activations on its Instagram and Facebook platforms which will continue till August, 15. The Route to 47 campaign encourages Indians all over the country to make use of the long weekend to visit these historic places and connect with the Indian freedom struggle in new ways.

“With our ‘Route to 47’ campaign, we are embarking on a journey to bring alive India’s freedom struggle through a medium which is most relevant to young people. Our aim is to cultivate a sense of pride, especially among the Gen-Z audience, and help create greater awareness of important places and people in our nation’s history,” Pallavi Chopra, chief marketing officer, redBus, said.

redBus has called upon people to share anecdotal stories from the audience about their family’s participation in the freedom struggle. These stories will be pinned on the map, allowing people across India to learn about and appreciate the sacrifices of individuals who played a role in the fight for independence.

