Red Bangle appoints Vivek Chandra Shenoy as VP of marketing and strategy

Vivek will spearhead marketing initiatives to drive significant growth for the company as the head of marketing

Written by BrandWagon Online
Vivek brings over a decade of diverse marketing and strategic expertise to the company
Red Bangle, a global brand film and video agency, announced the appointment of Vivek Chandra Shenoy as vice president of marketing and strategy. A seasoned professional with a track record of accomplishments, Vivek brings over a decade of diverse marketing and strategic expertise to the company.

“As our new VP- marketing and strategy, Vivek will play a critical role in shaping our strategy and driving growth for Red Bangle. I am confident that his skills and passion will inspire our team to reach new heights and achieve our ambitious goals,” Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder, Red Bangle, said.

Vivek’s responsibilities at Red Bangle include managing two aspects of the business. Firstly, as the head of strategy and planning, he will oversee the development of innovative communication and content strategies for the agency’s key clients and brands, and use his expertise to address brand challenges as well as elevate the effectiveness of content. And secondly, as the head of marketing, he will spearhead marketing initiatives to drive growth for the company.

“Red Bangle with a strong background in video content is well placed to leverage this change. I wanted to craft communication strategies beyond TV and cater to new-age audiences across mediums,” Vivek Chandra Shenoy, VP- marketing and strategy, Red Bangle said.

In his capacity as vice president of marketing and strategy, Vivek’s leadership is set to shape the strategic vision and long-term strategy for Red Bangle and enhance the company’s position as a leading force in the film and video content production industry.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 12:46 IST

