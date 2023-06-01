Reckitt onboards Wavemaker as their media agency in India

Reckitt has appointed Wavemaker as their media agency in India.

As per the company, Wavemaker which is a part of GroupM has won the business after a competitive global pitch.

Commenting on the association, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – health and nutrition, Reckitt, said, “At Reckitt, we are always looking out to strategically align ourselves to the ever-changing consumer needs and improve our connect with them. As a result of a global decision, we are glad to welcome Wavemaker on-board and are confident of their domain knowledge and media buying clout. Their experience will help us enhance saliency across our brands and drive media efficiencies.”

Under this new partnership, Wavemaker will be responsible for handling the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for all mass and digital media.

Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Securing the consolidated media mandate for Reckitt’s iconic brands not only recognises our profound comprehension of the ever-evolving media landscape but also showcases our exceptional proficiency in crafting groundbreaking solutions for our clients. We wholeheartedly dedicate ourselves to delivering unparalleled media and communications strategies that set new benchmarks in the industry.”

Additionally, the media agency will lead the mandate for Reckitt’s brands across health, hygiene, and nutrition portfolios including Dettol, Durex, Mortein, Harpic, Lizol, Strepsils, among others.

“We believe their comprehensive understanding of the media landscape will position us at the forefront of media innovation, endearing our brands to all stakeholders. The decision to change has been made in alignment with our global processes,” Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Hygiene, Reckitt added.

