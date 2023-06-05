Reckitt launches Dettol Climate Resilient School to celebrate World Environment Day

Reckitt inaugurated the first Dettol Climate Resilient School in Uttarkashi, a district in Uttarakhand on World Environment Day, under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. Reckitt aims to prepare the young change makers in schools as climate champions bearing the flag of Mission Life.

Gaurav Jain, senior vice president, Reckitt, South Asia, said, “We have been working closely in the state of Uttarakhand to drive on-ground behaviour change and educate the younger generation, who are the future of the nation. Setting up a Climate Resilient School in Uttarkashi is just another step towards our commitment of building a sustainable future.”

Additionally, the project aims to create a sustainable school environment across the state by reducing carbon footprint, enhancing energy efficiency and promoting awareness and education around climate change among students, teachers, and the community.

Aligned with the vision of the Government of India, Dettol Climate Resilient Schools will empower children and recognise them as climate champions, who will act as catalysts in creating climate-resilient communities. The initiative will also focus on impact democratisation, building children parliament on climate, through STEM labs, that will focus on efficient ways of preserving flora and fauna. As part of the project, Dettol Banega Swasth India also urges the nation to come together and take a pledge showcasing their support towards Mission LiFE.

“I congratulate Reckitt for this initiative in India to establish Climate Resilient schools. This endeavour is truly remarkable and holds an important value specially as we commemorate this school in Uttarkashi which is the origin of Ganga and Yamuna. It is the true representation of our ecology, environment and rich heritage that have been passed to us over the years and it is for us to preserve for the generations to come,” Abhishek Ruhela, district magistrate, Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, said.

Moreover, the program is in response to the National Education Policy (Government of India) intimation on the need to develop schools as places for holistic development and social change. The project strategy is based on the 3Cs of Sustainable and Climate Resilient Schools Framework- Campus, Collaboration and Curriculum.

