Ray-Ban launches campaign film for collection Reverse

Ray-Ban has released a campaign film for its new collection Reverse. As per the company, the collection has four unisex sunglass styles featuring a new lens that can be completely reversed. The campaign film features supermodel Vittoria Ceretti as the face.

Talking about the new collection, Federico Buffa, R&D product style licensing director, EssilorLuxottica, said, “Our Ray-Ban Reverse collection is a revolution in the eyewear industry. The concave aesthetic is enabled by a new proprietary technology which applies big data analysis into the lens design. We always raise the bar by reinventing what eye care and eyewear can do for consumers.”

The four new sunglasses are named as Ray-Ban Reverse Aviator, Wayfarer, Caravan and Boyfriend.

“As the most beloved eyewear brand we continue to leverage the power of our iconicity while bringing innovation and technology to our most classic styles,” Francesco Liut, chief marketing officer, EssilorLuxottica, added.

