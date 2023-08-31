scorecardresearch
Rank MF appoints Prashant Gupta as national sales head

The appointment amplifies SAMCO Group’s dedication to advancements in mutual fund distribution and wealth creation

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prashant Gupta has also worked with Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd
SAMCO Group has appointed Prashant Gupta as the new national sales head at RankMF. The move comes as a testament to SAMCO Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the realm of mutual fund distribution and wealth creation.

With a career spanning over 17 years, Gupta is a distinguished industry leader who has held positions at Mutual Fund firms, including Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd (ICICI Pru).

Jimeet Modi, co-founder and CEO, SAMCO Group, said, “We’re happy to welcome Gupta as our national sales head. His wealth of experience and leadership prowess will undoubtedly bolster our team’s capabilities. Gupta’s strategic insights are unparalleled, making him a pivotal addition.”

Moreover, this appointment amplifies SAMCO Group’s dedication to advancements in mutual fund distribution and wealth creation. Under Gupta’s strategic guidance, Rank MF is poised to enhance its market presence and embark on an accelerated growth trajectory.

“Prashant Gupta’s track record in expanding market presence and driving growth, showcases his expertise in the field. As he takes on the responsibility of leading our sales efforts, we are confident that his contributions will propel us to new heights of success,” Ulhas Joshi, CEO, Rank MF, added.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 18:59 IST

