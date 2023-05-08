Rana Group onboards Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Rana Group, a conglomerate of EV and agritech manufacturing companies, has appointed Sourav Ganguly, former BCCI president and captain of the Indian Cricket Team, as its brand ambassador.

“Our team is looking forward to working with Sourav Ganguly and is excited to announce this partnership,” said Darshan Singh Rana, CMD and chairman of Rana Group. “We believe that Sourav Ganguly is a true representation of what our brand stands for, and we are looking forward to the positive impact that he will bring to our company.”

As per the information, the conglomerate also launched an electric three-wheeler for the L5 segment and announced upcoming electric four-wheelers in the cargo, e-bus and hydrogen truck segments as part of its Erisha E Mobility portfolio. The group also soft-launched an electric scooter called Supido at the event and showcased its upcoming OHEO mobile application among three others.

Moreover, Sourav Ganguly will represent Rana Group’s Erisha Agirtech Pvt Ltd and Erisha E Mobility Pvt Ltd. As part of the partnership, the group will primarily focus on its agricultural technologies and IOT-based farming solutions and develop EVs for the agritech sector.

Speaking on the development, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am extremely happy to be part of Rana Group. For me, every partnership means a way forward and I hope my association will take the brand a long way ahead and for years to come. I am committed to using my skills and experience to contribute to the success of Rana Group.”

Apart from launching Ganguly as their ambassador, four different mobile applications were also launched at the event for smart farming, education, smart charging and the OHEO application, which will be an EV solutions platform that deals with after-sales, financing, passenger service aggregation and more.

Additionally, the conglomerate has also signed two MoUs with the UP government for setting up 100 EV charging stations at an investment of R$ 400 crore.

