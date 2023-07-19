Raintree Group appoints Swati Bhattacharya as the group VP, Marketing and Communications

The Raintree Group has appointed Swati Bhattacharya as Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications. Bhattacharya is a storyteller and a marketing communications strategy professional. She comes with an experience of over 26 years in corporate relations, branding, internal and external communications, and market creation expertise in diverse fields such as engineering, technology, retail and auto.

Bhattacharya was the chief communications and brand officer at the Bajaj Group in her last stint. In her prior roles, Bhattacharya served as VP-corporate communications at General Motors India and chief marketing and communications officer at CK Birla Group. She was also vice president of corporate relations, public affairs and branding at Ingersoll Rand India.

Speaking on the appointment, Kiran Vernekar, global CEO said, “We are very happy to have Swati on board. With her width and depth of experience she will strengthen the current operation and add huge value to our expansion plans.”

Over the course of her career, she has held senior positions in companies such as Agilent Technologies, Jindal Stainless among others across various industries. She also served as a Guest Lecturer at the University of Denver.

