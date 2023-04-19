Raiaskaran partners with Orangutan Gaming as a powered-by partner

Orangutan Gaming on Wednesday announced its partnership with Raiaskaran for the year 2023. This partnership marks the entrance of a luxury Real Estate brand in the Esports industry.

With an increase in the number of Lan events and Esports training facilities, this step is believed to be a step forward for both to explore new infrastructural opportunities in the Esports industry.

Speaking on the partnership, Jai Shah, co-founder, Orangutan Gaming said, “This is the first time in India that Esports and Real Estate have crossed paths and we are glad that we took the opportunity to lead the pack. We aim to tap into a completely new market with the help of this partnership with Raiaskaran and look forward to working with them to create what we believe is a one-of-a-kind collaboration.”

As per the company, the partnership will include collaborative content creation, social media campaigns, and in-person events that showcase the strengths and expertise of both organizations.

“E-sports is one of the fastest-growing industries and we see great potential in partnering with Orangutan. Undoubtedly the luxury consumers and influencers of today are becoming younger, and we believe through e-sports we would be able to engage with this audience at an earlier stage,” said Yuvraj S Rajan, director, Raiaskaran while commenting on the luxury landscape.

Raiaskaran will have branding and exposure across Orangutan Gaming channels and events. This will include Raiaskaran being a powered-by partner for Orangutan Gaming and will also boast itslogo on Orangutan Gaming and official esports jersey for the year.

