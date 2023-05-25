Radisson Hotel Group launches ‘Skip to Rewards’ campaign

Radisson Hotel Group has announced its campaign, ‘Skip to Rewards’, showcasing the benefits that members can access as part of the re-launched Radisson Rewards loyalty program. The campaign leverages the ‘Skip Ad’ button to illustrate how members can skip the lines to tap into the range of benefits which Radisson Rewards offers.

As per the company, external and internal data suggest that two-thirds of members believe traditional loyalty programs do not deliver what they promise, and only 22% of guests believe that loyalty program offers are relevant to their needs. Additionally, 78% of respondents preferred immediate access to benefits over accumulating points.

The ‘Skip to Rewards’ campaign features relatable situations which illustrate the challenges many customers face with traditional loyalty programs and highlights the features that make the new Radisson rewards program more rewarding. The campaign’s objective is to boost awareness of the loyalty program’s exclusive benefits such as free nights, guaranteed best rates, fast track to the next status level, and complimentary room upgrades.

“The campaign is a milestone for our loyalty program as it enables us to communicate to our customers the program’s benefits, such as the tier progression in the industry, member-only rate and to make sure that every moment matters when members stay with Radisson Hotel Group.” Cristina Serra, global senior vice president- brand and experience, customer and marketing strategy, Radisson Hotel Group said.

The campaign features four characters who experience different challenges with traditional loyalty programs, which are subsequently solved by becoming a Radisson Rewards member.

Each loyalty member’s preferences and previous requests are incorporated into the member’s comprehensive profile to customize their benefits for each booking. Members also have access to an enhanced digital experience, including a private member online profile and app, which provide access to information such as their history of previous bookings, invoices, favourite hotels, and more.

Radisson Rewards is aligned with Radisson Hotel Group’s responsible business commitment and allows members to offset the carbon footprint of each stay by redeeming 325 points per day, making their stay 100% carbon neutral.

