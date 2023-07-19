Radico Khaitan collaborates with Saregama to release Jhoom Barabar Jhoom song

Radico Khaitan has announced its partnership with Saregama, to release a rendition of the ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ song. The song is sung by singer, lyricist, and composer, Padamjeet Sehrawat.

According to the company, the decision to collaborate with Saregama was driven by the response received for the first album with Padamjeet for 8 PM Premium Black Music CDs and the World Cup Anthem.

Talking about the collaboration, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan,said, “We are happy to collaborate with Saregama and present this rendition of the ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ song. Padamjeet Sehrawat’s talent as a singer, lyricist, and composer complements the essence of our 8 PM Premium Black brand. This collaboration not only celebrates the rich heritage of Indian music but also encapsulates the spirit of our brand, which is all about creating unforgettable experiences.”

Moreover, the company believes that the rendition of ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’ song pays tribute to the original while infusing it with a contemporary twist, making it appealing to audiences of all generations.

Also Read Karen Thompson of MAC Cosmetics on how the brand has created its own position in the crowded cosmetics market in India

The song has been officially launched on Saregama’s YouTube channel.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook