R for Rabbit collaborates with Jeep India to promote its social campaign on child safety

R for Rabbit announces its association with Jeep India launching social campaign #ChildSafetyMatters to address child safety during road travel. The video aims at educating parents and guardians about the importance of road safety for children and the necessity of using seat belts or car seats while travelling.

“Child safety is a matter that cannot be overlooked, especially regarding road safety. We as a brand are committed to offer products for children which are safe to use and therefore, it also becomes our responsibility to educate our audience regarding the road safety of their children. Boosting the thought behind the campaign, we are happy to get support from one of the leading automobile company Jeep India who bestows its belief in the same initiative. With this association, we hope to reach a wider audience of both parents and car lovers,” Kunal Popat, founder, R for Rabbit said.

R for Rabbit and Jeep India unveiled the campaign on its YouTube channel and its social media platforms. The 60-second video showcases how new-age parents are abiding by traffic laws and are conscious about road safety for themselves and their kids. Amol Kamble plays the role of a traffic police Havaldar who salutes the parents on behalf Police department with his various dance move gesture and conveys the message, that according to the Indian Motor Vehicle Act 2019, it is necessary to drive safely.

“At Jeep, we understand the importance of safety for all occupants in the vehicle and have been the leader in implementing safety standards including ISO fix child safety seats to ensure your family enjoys adventures with safety on every trip,” Aditya Jairaj, deputy managing director, Stellantis India and head of operations, Jeep India said.

R for Rabbit in support with Jeep India and Havaldar Amol Kamble urge parents, guardians, and all users to prioritise child safety and ensure appropriate safety measures while driving. Hence, the campaign emphasises that every child deserves a safe journey.

