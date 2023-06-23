QYOU Media nominates Raj Mishra to its board of directors

QYOU Media has recently announced the nomination of Raj Mishra to join the board of directors of QYOU Media at the company’s shareholder meeting slated to be held on July 17, 2023.

According to the company statement, Mishra will immediately begin an assignment to provide strategic advisory services to the company, surrounding new product launches into the direct-to-consumer market in India.

Talking about the appointment, QYOU Media CEO and co-founder, Curt Marvis said, “Raj has proven his ability to establish process-driven methodologies that drive extraordinary user engagement and financial success. TikTok was the fastest-growing app in the history of India super apps and we welcome his help as we roll out our direct-to-consumer businesses. The QYOU Media board and all management across our various properties in broadcast, connected TV, influencer marketing, and gaming look to leverage his skills to help grow our entire India operations further.”

Mishra is an IMT alumnus, and former country head of musical.ly, TikTok and Triller. He has also worked with the core Bytedance team (owners of TikTok) and spearheaded strategy for their other suite of products and apps in India.

“I look forward to immediately jumping in to provide strategic help to the teams here in India while helping the distinguished board of QYOU Media further recognise and understand the potential for growth that we all know is possible in India in the years ahead,” Raj Mishra added.

