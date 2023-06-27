Quantitative trading firm AlphaGrep appoints Bhautik Ambani as CEO of its domestic investment management arm

Alphagrep, a quantitative trading and investment management firm, has today announced the appointment of Bhautik Ambani as the chief executive officer of AlphaGrep’s Investment Management unit in India. As per the company, Ambani will be responsible for driving business growth, strengthening and expanding the firm’s domestic presence, and enhancing customer experience.

Prior to joining AlphaGrep, Ambani was associated with Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies LLP as managing director and partner. He was also associated with Ambit Capital, Kotak Wealth Management, and Mirae Asset, in various capacities and positions of leadership.

Speaking on the appointment, Mohit Mutreja, co-founder and chairman, AlphaGrep said, “At AlphaGrep, we have always focused on bringing exceptional talent under one roof. In pursuit of superior investment outcomes and long-term consistent performance, the team consisting of data scientists, engineers, and investment professionals, working together to build world-class trading technology and quantitative investment products. We are currently on our growth trajectory for our investment management business and it is our pleasure to have Bhautik join us at this exciting time.”

“I am excited to be a part of one of the fastest-growing investment firms. With a combination of talent, technology, analytics, and global scale – we expect to strengthen the company’s position in the PMS & AIF space, harness quant investment strategies, and generate good investment experience for our stakeholders,” Bhautik Ambani, chief executive officer, AlphaGrep Investment Management, added.

