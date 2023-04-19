scorecardresearch
Qoruz introduces influencer marketing program Qoruz Perks

With this addition to its services, the company will be able to collaborate with influencers beyond paid or sponsored promotions

Written by BrandWagon Online
Qoruz, a creator analytics and collaboration platform, has introduced its latest influencer marketing program called Qoruz Perks.

As per the company, with this latest addition to its services, the company will be able to collaborate with influencers beyond paid ads by providing them with exclusive access to services and experiences.

“Qoruz Perks provides a cost-effective opportunity for brands to increase exposure, generate earned media, target niche audiences, and boost social media engagement. By offering exclusive deals to users, brands can ‘earn’ attention and encourage user-generated content, resulting in a ripple effect of increased brand awareness,” Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, CEO, Qoruz said.

The company believes that this is an initiative that allows brands to collaborate with the ideal influencers to promote genuine conversations and reviews around the products with their personal experiences.

Moreover, the company also claims that the program enables marketers to direct their marketing initiatives on content creators, influential in their domain or area of expertise, to increase conversion rates and reach the brands’ target demographic.

