PXIL appoints Satyajit Ganguly as MD and CEO

Prior to this, he was associated with North-Eastern Transmission Company Limited as managing director

Written by BrandWagon Online
With 35 years of experience, Ganguly has worked with NTPC, Power Grid, OTPC, among others
Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL) has appointed Satyajit Ganguly as managing director and chief executive officer.

With 35 years of experience in power sector companies, he has been associated with NTPC, Central Electricity Authority in Western Regional Electricity Board (WREB), Power Grid, Power Exchange India Limited, Lanco Power Limited, Vedanta Group, ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited (OTPC) in various positions.

His last assignment was with North-Eastern Transmission Company Limited from 2018 till 26th June 2023 as managing director.

Additionally, Ganguly is a graduate in electrical engineering, post graduate diploma in management. He also holds a degree in law and has cleared the Indian Engineering Services (IES) examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Moreover, Ganguly has domain expertise in grid management, power plant operations, power exchange operations, power trading, policy and regulatory advocacy, compliances, business development, and business expansion.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 09:11 IST

