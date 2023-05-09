PVR INOX ups its game in the East as it adds three new screens in Guwahati

PVR INOX, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has announced the launch of a new 3-screen multiplex at NCS Square Mall, Guwahati. With this PVR INOX reached a total number of 126 screens in 33 properties. As for Assam, the company has a total of four cinemas across 14 screens, in Guwahati and Jorhat. “This is our third property in Guwahati. PVR INOX is present across states including Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam. In Patna we plan to open another screen very soon, besides Rourkela and Bhubaneswar. We are very bullish about this region,” Alok Tandon, co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited, told BrandWagon Online.

In total, the company claims to have 361 cinema properties in 115 as PVR INOX amounts to 1,689 screens, nearly 3.60 lakh seats. This includes one property in Colombo, Sri Lanka. According to Tandon, the aim is to be close to its audiences. “Our offering is the key which is we offer the best cinema in terms of visual treatment or picture backed by the best audio,” he explained.

As per its filings in Q3FY23, PVR’s consolidated revenue from operations rose 53.17% to Rs 940.69 crore from Rs 614.15 crore, during the same period in the corresponding year. The company posted a net profit of Rs 16 crore in the third quarter of FY23. The firm had posted a loss of Rs 10 crore in the year-ago period.

The rise of regional films is believed to be yet another reason for PVR investing in the Eastern market. “Bangla, does very well, so does Odiya as well as Assamese. Even as Hindi still occupies the maximum screen presence, followed by English which is about 115-120 movies a year. But then we played about 85 Bengali films, 32 Assamese movies and 90 Odia movies. So that’s the emphasis we give to industry, because we know that people love to watch movies in their own languages,” he noted.

The company claims that its average ticket price ranges between Rs 230-240. Additionally, it has created four formats of screens – ScreenX, P [XL], IMAX and 4DX. “Under ScreenX a viewer has a 270-degree view angle. We have our brand P [XL] as well IMAX. We also have Insignia screens where it is nothing but luxury,” Tandon explained. Additionally, the multiplex operator claims to have upped its food and beverage offerings over the year. As per Tandon, the company has given a lot of emphasis on food and beverages from the time a person comes there is something new on the menu and there is no menu fatigue.

