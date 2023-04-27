PVR INOX remodeles its Mall of India superplex

PVR INOX has remodeled its 7-screen superplex at Mall of India, Noida.

As per the information, the renovated cinema that has reopened after a gap of nearly 3 years introduces experiential cinema concepts including P[XL], IMAX with Laser and 4DX for the first time in a PVR INOX multiplex in its national circuit.

Commenting on the reopening announcement, Ajay Bijli, chairman and managing director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We have received an overwhelming response for all our premium screen formats across the country and their growing demand has led us to relaunch our prestigious Mall of India property with 3 superlative cinema formats. It has been PVR’s strategy to make cinemas more experiential and this Superplex in Noida is a step in that direction. Uttar Pradesh has undergone a drastic transformation with a holistic ecosystem and consumer market. Its immense growth potential committed us to increase our investment in the state”.

Also Read Telugu OTT app aha now available on Tata Play Binge

Additionally, the cinema can accommodate 1712 guests. IMAX with Laser has been designed from the ground-up exclusively for IMAX screens. The new experience also features IMAX’s surround sound technology to deliver greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate immersive audio.

Moreover, the effects stimulate all five senses with high-tech motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, rain and scents, in both 2D and 3D formats. These effects work in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen – creating the most un-miss able and exhilarating cinematic experience.

Also Read Finance Ministry considering different classification for online games; levy differential GST rate

“We are looking forward to bringing one of the most loved cinemas PVR, Mall of India in a completely new avatar in sector 18 of Noida. Although this is our second Superplex in Noida, the town is big enough to absorb another Multiplex of this kind of stature due to the presence of blue chip companies, educational institutions and residential societies. The new multiplex will provide bespoke differentiated cinema experiences with gourmet food for the movie – goers in National Capital Region (NCR),” added Renaud Palliere, COO-luxury collection and International business, PVR INOX Limited.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook