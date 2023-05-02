PVR INOX launches 6-screen multiplex in Delhi

PVR INOX has announced the launch of a new 6-screen multiplex at Vishal Enclave near Rajouri Garden in New Delhi today. The multiplex features two premium formats, IMAX and MX 4D, the third of its kind in Delhi.

As per the company, the new cinema will augment PVR INOX foothold in New Delhi to a total of 25 cinemas across 97 screens. With this opening, the company consolidates its presence in north India with a total of 449 screens in 102 properties.

Commenting on the announcement, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX Limited said, “With a view to make the cinema going as an out of home entertainment more experiential, we have introduced the third IMAX and MX 4D formats for Delhites. We are committed to spread the multiplex experience to every part of our country and within underpenetrated pockets in each city to give easy access to audiences for a world class movie going experience”.

According to the information, the new multiplex has six impressively-designed auditoriums with a total of 979 seats with recliners available in one of the auditoriums. The auditoriums are equipped with laser projection system for razor-sharp visuals. Furthermore, the auditoriums also offer a great sound experience from the Dolby Atmos surround sound system for guests to enjoy a thunderous feel.

“It is extremely gratifying to introduce another advanced cinema concept for our patrons in Delhi. The 6- screen property is an innovative excellence; hosting the immersive IMAX and multisensory MX 4D coupled with superlative hospitality services and magnificent interiors. With an attractive mix of experiences on the cinema and dining front, we are confident that our patrons will appreciate our new cinema for a holistic movie-going experience.” said Gautam Dutta, co-CEO, PVR INOX Limited.

