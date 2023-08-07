PureLink GmbH partners with Alphatec to bring its AV solutions to the Indian market

German-based PureLink GmbH, a manufacturer in the professional presentation and media technology industry, has announced its partnership with Alphatec in India.

By extending its operations to India, the company aims to offer AV solutions to the Indian market, catering to the increasing demand for versatile connectivity options in modern workspaces and hybrid working environments.

Talking about the launch, Ronni Guggenheim, chief growth officer, PureLink GmbH, said, “Our entry into the Indian market is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. India is a key market because of its vibrant and growing market for seamless AV solutions across various sectors. We are happy to offer our professional presentation and media technology to Indian customers. With our partnership with Alphatec, we are confident that our presence in India will succeed and will ensure Indian customers can access our AV technology without compromising on quality and performance.”

The company serves the global demand for versatile connectivity options, specifically to hybrid working and modern workspaces.

“We are happy to partner with PureLink GmbH, a leading provider of AV solutions. Through this partnership, our shared mission is to empower the Indian AV market with state-of-the-art technologies. We are confident that we will swiftly capture the hearts of our target audience with PureLink products that are the benchmark for quality, functionality, and performance,” Devasis Barkataki, founder and MD, Alphatec, added.

