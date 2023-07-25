Puravankara rebrands its housing segment to Purva

Puravankara Limited, a real estate developer, has announced the rebranding. As per the company, Puravankara’s luxury homes will now be marketed under the name ‘Purva’. The company has also unveiled a new vision statement saying ‘to create a sustainable world for people to live their dreams’.

Additionally, the company believes that the tagline for the Purva brand ‘Always about You’ emphasises its customer-first approach throughout the home buying journey.

Talking about the rebranding, Ashish Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Limited said, “Customers have always been central to us at Puravankara. We’ve invested the past 48 years in keeping the customer at the centre of our universe. Our focus has been on delivery excellence and providing the best experiences to our customers. With this brand refresh, we are reinforcing our dedication to being an integral part of every homebuyer’s journey – from selecting their dream home, through the construction journey to cherishing every moment of living in the Purva community.”

The redesign highlights its dedication to ESG principles and clients. The business wants to create communities that enable its members to live their lives to the fullest by placing a greater emphasis on sustainability.

Furthermore, the wholly-owned subsidiary, Provident Housing, is committed to creating homes for first-time buyers, while the brand Purva Land focuses on plotted developments, adding to the company’s diverse portfolio.

