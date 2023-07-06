Punt Partners appoints Rohan Naterwalla and Abhinav Sinha at creative leadership roles

Punt Partners, the agency is co-founded by Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan,

has onboarded Abhinav Sinha and Rohan Naterwalla as founding members to head their creative stack.

Sinha brings with him deep immersive tech experience having worked with companies including Star Wars, LEGO, and Amazon Game Studios. He also co-founded Newlit Technologies and Immersion Technologies, a VR cognitive assessment platform.

However, Naterwalla is a creative talent from Dentsu Webchutney who has worked with clients such as Hershey’s, Tinder, MakeMyTrip, Platinum Guild, Facebook, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Allianz, among others.

Talking about the appointment, Rohan Naterwalla, said, “Sid and Madhu might have started Punt, but they deputised us all to co-imagine what this ideal agency setup could look like. For us, that meant surgically redefining the very concept of a ‘creative team’.”

“I am happy to announce the addition of Rohan and Abhinav to our team. Their distinctive blend of technological expertise and advertising knowledge marks a significant milestone for our agency as we venture into the future of advertising. Through the synergy of imaginative thinking and leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are committed to consistently delivering outstanding results that surpass our clients’ expectations,” Sumera Dewan, president, Punt Creative added.

