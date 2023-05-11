PUMA India appoints Karthik Balagopalan as managing director

Sports company, PUMA has appointed its global director – retail and e-commerce, Karthik Balagopalan, as the new managing director.

“With the appointment of Karthik, we will write the next chapter of this very successful story. I would like to thank Abhishek for his energy and commitment over the past 17 years and wish him all the best for his future as an entrepreneur,” said Arne Freundt, CEO, PUMA

With the appointment, Balagopalan replaces Abhishek Ganguly, who worked for PUMA’s Indian business for 17 years and has been the managing director of PUMA India since 2014. The new appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023.

As per the information, Balagopalan held management positions in the retail operations and business development at PUMA India, prior to leading PUMA’s global DTC business. He has been with PUMA since 2006.

