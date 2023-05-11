scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

PUMA India appoints Karthik Balagopalan as managing director

With this appointment, Balagopalan replaces Abhishek Ganguly

Written by BrandWagon Online
The new appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023
The new appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023

Sports company, PUMA has appointed its global director – retail and e-commerce, Karthik Balagopalan, as the new managing director.

“With the appointment of Karthik, we will write the next chapter of this very successful story. I would like to thank Abhishek for his energy and commitment over the past 17 years and wish him all the best for his future as an entrepreneur,” said Arne Freundt, CEO, PUMA

With the appointment, Balagopalan replaces Abhishek Ganguly, who worked for PUMA’s Indian business for 17 years and has been the managing director of PUMA India since 2014. The new appointment will be effective from August 1, 2023.

Also Read
Also Read

As per the information, Balagopalan held management positions in the retail operations and business development at PUMA India, prior to leading PUMA’s global DTC business. He has been with PUMA since 2006.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-05-2023 at 14:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market