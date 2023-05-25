scorecardresearch
PUMA collaborates with Orangutan as official kit partner

The two brands aim to spread the word that esports athletes deserve the same recognition as traditional athletes

Written by BrandWagon Online
Orangutan’s athletes will wear the official jersey and other merchandise created exclusively by PUMA
Orangutan esports has announced sports brand PUMA India as its official kit partner. Under the terms of the association, Orangutan’s athletes will wear the official jersey and other merchandise created exclusively by PUMA.

Speaking on the collaboration, Jai Shah, co-founder, Orangutan esports, said, “Our association with PUMA India is a step in the right direction. Through this partnership, we aim to bring about a revolution in esports culture in the country where official merchandise and esports teams go hand-in-hand. Together, Orangutan and PUMA will work closely this year to achieve scale and success in the esports industry.”

The association comes as a strategic collaboration between the two brands with a similar ideology to propel esports to greater heights. The collaboration also comes to elevate the experience of Orangutan’s athletes and fans with official merchandise, while representing PUMA in the growing esports community of India.

“Competitive esports has seen massive growth in popularity, especially during the pandemic, and has emerged as the key avenue of engagement for youngsters in the country. As a brand, PUMA has always invested in the diverse pillars of youth culture such as sports, fitness, art, cinema and music. Through this association with Orangutan, we look forward to developing the esports market in India and engaging with gamers across the country,” said Shreya Sachdev, head of marketing, PUMA India.

Through this campaign, the two brands aim to spread the word that esports athletes deserve the same recognition as traditional athletes. They have the same dedication and follow their dreams with the same passion as any sporting professional, reflecting the relevance of the concept of #AlsoAnAthlete in the country’s sporting ecosystem.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 11:01 IST

