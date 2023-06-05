Publicis Worldwide India onboards Sumant Bhattacharya as EVP Strategy

Publicis Worldwide India (PWW), part of Publicis Groupe India has today, announced the appointment of Sumant Bhattacharya as its executive vice president, Strategy.

As per the company, Bhattacharya will be responsible for developing brand solutions, backed by creativity and strategic insights across all touchpoints. He will be reporting directly to Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer at Publicis Worldwide India, L&K Saatchi &Saatchi, and Saatchi &Saatchi Propagate. Furthermore, in addition to his responsibilities at Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya will also oversee the planning for Propagate businesses.

Prior to joining Publicis Worldwide India, Bhattacharya served as the national head for communications planning at Motivator, a GroupM agency.

With professional experience spanning over two decades in the ad and marketing industry, Bhattacharya has worked with Indian and global brands in various leadership roles including agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Grey, JWT, Leo Burnett, and Mudra, among others. He has also worked with brands including Google, Nestle, Dabur, Maruti, Himalaya Wellness, Kalyan Jewelers, Absolut, Jameson, World Gold Council, and Sun Pharma, among others.

Speaking on the appointment, Snehasis Bose, chief strategy officer, Publicis Worldwide India, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said, “Sumant’s diverse experience across the spectrum of communications makes him a unique professional to work with. Looking at the intersection of culture, technology, sales, marketing, and media, his lens and therefore solutions are new and fresh. I am looking forward to partnering with him in offering our clients outstanding business growth solutions and delivering on Publicis Worldwide’s mission of ‘Creativity To Drive Brand Value.”

Bhattacharya has shared his knowledge by teaching modules at institutions such as MDI, MICA, and IIMC.

