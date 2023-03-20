Protinex undergoes brand revamp after 65 Years, launches new commercial

Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India; has announced a complete brand revamp. The revamp comes after 65 years of existence of the brand with a refreshed logo, enhanced product experience, transformed modern visual identity, and recyclable packaging jar. It is believed that this move has been envisaged to further strengthen brand relevance and build affinity across age segments while maintaining brand premium-ness with differentiated health benefits, greater quality, and taste across variants.

The brand recently launched a TVC commercial showcasing the new and rebranded Protinex. The TVC conceptualized by Brand David highlights the role of protein in an Indian adult’s life. It aims to drive conversations around the critical need for strength with everyday growing responsibilities. The slice-of-life TVC draws inspiration from daily life and demonstrates the need for higher strength. It portrays the busy life of an Indian adult and how he copes with the challenging responsibilities of a new job, family and kid. The TVC culminates with highlighting how Protinex helps meet the adequate requirement of protein, calcium and other nutrients.



The TVC has been launched across India in 8 Indian languages – Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Assamee, Telugu, Malayalam and Bhojpuri.

Speaking on the revamp, Sriram Padmanabhan, marketing director, Danone India, said, “Protinex is trusted by Indian adults to provide them with required nutrition for better health. However, there is still a lack of awareness on the role of protein and overall nutrition on health. With the new avatar of Protinex, we hope to inspire India to adopt good nutrition habits & improve their intake of protein. The new campaign aims to bring this change which will be well supported through multiple touchpoints.”

Protinex aims to address the changing health challenges that are affecting India’s growing adult population. Considering the increasing number of consumers in the age groups of 25 to 50 years that are being plagued by several health conditions, the brand aims to create awareness about the importance of increasing protein intake to cope with health issues and bring about a positive lifestyle change.

