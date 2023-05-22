PropertyPistol introduces a new logo for its flagship platform, Syndicate

PropertyPistol, a full-stack, real estate brokerage and advisory company, has introduced a new logo for Syndicate, a mobile-based technology to aggregate the real estate brokers and trigger engagement opportunities to propel their business. The new brand identity of Syndicate showcases the app’s technological prowess and the feature-rich interface assures professional assistance to real estate brokers, the company stated.

While the new logo retains the fundamental idea and thought about collaboration and community, which is the Syndicate business’s central focus, it has undergone a transformation that brings forth the company’s three core values of trust, professionalism and benevolence. The logo has two hands, one above the other, symbolizing the strong bond between the brokers and the brand. The upper hand signifies the brokers as the supportive partner and leading from the top and the lower hand represents Syndicate as the bedrock and the driving force into the future, handholding and leading the brokers into experiencing professionalism, trust and seamlessness in the business. The logo is constructed out of bold lines conveying stability, trust and a commitment to collaboration. The original color palette of white, black and orange has been retained in the new logo.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Narain Agarwal, founder and CEO, PropertyPistol said, “Syndicate as a platform is an amazing amalgamation of technology, expertise and professionalism. We wanted to showcase the innovation introduced by PropertyPistol which has proved truly beneficial and seamless to the real estate broker community. It was important to take Syndicate’s roaring success a notch higher and a strong logo signifying the underlying connection between the brokers and the brand was essential. The new logo for Syndicate by PropertyPistol signifies steadiness, the preference it enjoys amongst the real estate broker community and its consistent growth in the real estate ecosystem.”

“Our team arrived at this new identity to reflect the value Syndicate platform creates for the real estate brokers through its advanced tech features. The primary challenge was to incorporate the hand element in the form of letter ‘S’ depicting the attributes of trust, partnership and stability. With the new logo, we aim to enhance Syndicate’s already successful relationship with the real estate broker community, while adding a new spin to its existing brand image,” Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, Syndicate by PropertyPistol’s brand agency added.

PropertyPistol recently announced a fundraising of INR 45 crores in Series A funding led by ICICI Bank and Baring Private Equity Partners India, to fuel the company’s growth and expansion plans.

