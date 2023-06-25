Programmatic advertising in a post-cookie world: Crafting customised ads for relevant audiences

By Rakesh Raghuvanshi

In the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape, one iconic figure is facing extinction: the Cookie Monster. Gone are the days when advertisers could rely on cookies to satisfy their hunger for targeting relevant audiences. With increasing privacy concerns and evolving regulations, programmatic advertising is undergoing a significant transformation, challenging marketers to find new ways to customise ads for the right audiences without relying on cookies.

The deprecation of third-party cookies will impact the digital advertising industry significantly, making it more difficult for advertisers to reach their target audiences, measure the effectiveness of their campaigns, and lead to increased conversion costs. The extensive proliferation of user-generated content across social search and local platforms like Google, Facebook, and Amazon has already increased the cost of reach. And the third-party cookies not being there will further drive the placement price even higher. So now, conversion is going to become even more expensive.

Reduced reach and targeting:

The digital advertising landscape is undergoing a significant shift with the phase-out of third-party cookies. While this change aims to enhance user privacy and data protection, it also challenges advertisers regarding reduced reach and targeting capabilities. Third-party cookies have long been instrumental in tracking user behaviour across different websites, enabling advertisers to deliver personalised and targeted advertisements. In their absence, advertisers need help gathering valuable insights and data about users’ online activities, preferences, and interests. However, amid these challenges, the industry is actively exploring alternative solutions to mitigate the impact of reduced reach and targeting. Contextual advertising, for instance, is gaining traction as a viable option. By analysing the content and context of web pages, advertisers can align their advertisements with relevant content, providing some level of targeting without relying on individual user tracking. Additionally, first-party data is becoming increasingly valuable. Advertisers should focus on building direct relationships with their audiences and collecting data through consent-driven methods.

Impact on advertising measurement:

The absence of third-party cookies not only impacts the targeting capabilities of advertisers but also poses challenges in measuring the effectiveness of advertising campaigns. These cookies have long served as a valuable tool for tracking the visibility and engagement of ads, providing insights into the number of impressions and clicks they generate. However, with this granular data, advertisers can quickly assess their campaigns’ Return on Investment (ROI) and make necessary adjustments. The dwindling ability to measure campaign effectiveness calls for innovative solutions and a deeper understanding of alternative metrics that can guide decision-making in the evolving landscape of digital advertising.

Increased costs:

The loss of third-party cookies will likely lead to increased costs for advertisers. This is because they will need to find new ways to track users and measure the effectiveness of their campaigns. They may also need to invest in new technologies and solutions to help them do this. Advertisers must build their first-party collection infrastructure to counter these challenges and ensure sharper reach and conversions, as only they can use the data to reach more controlled and effective digital connections.

In this new era, the best way to have a sharper reach and conversions is to build your first-party collection infrastructure by focusing on collecting data directly from their customers. With their consent, advertisers can create comprehensive user profiles and deliver tailored ads to their existing customer base or potential customers with similar attributes. This approach allows for a more controlled and effective digital connection, ensuring that ads reach the right personas at the right time and place.

Contextual targeting:

Reduced reach and targeting can be mitigated by relying on big publishers to help connect in the proper context. Collaborating with these publishers allows advertisers to leverage their contextual targeting capabilities to ensure their ads are placed in relevant environments. This, however, comes at a price higher than what advertisers are currently paying for targeting, but it offers a more effective way to reach the desired audience.

To conclude, while the death of the cookie monster presents significant challenges, it also opens up opportunities for advertisers to innovate and reimagine programmatic advertising. By embracing contextual targeting, leveraging first-party data, fostering collaborations, and harnessing the power of AI, marketers can continue to deliver personalised, relevant ads to their target audiences while respecting user privacy. Advertisers must adapt and evolve, saying goodbye to cookies and embracing a future in which innovation, ethical practices, and an understanding of consumer demands drive programmatic advertising. The drive for relevance remains, but the way forward is to develop new tactics prioritising user privacy and effective audience targeting.

The author is the CEO and Founder of Sekel Tech

