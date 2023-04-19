Prime Video launches new accessibility feature Dialogue Boost

Prime Video has rolled out a new accessibility feature called Dialogue Boost, which has initially launched on select Amazon Originals worldwide.

As per the company, Dialogue Boost assists in increasing the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, creating a more comfortable and accessible viewing experience that cannot be found on any other global streaming service.

Additionally, the feature was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal listening preferences.

Raf Soltanovich, VP of technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said, “At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers. Our library of captioned and audio described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

As per the information, Dialogue Boost is available across all devices that support the Prime Video experience and offers a capability that was previously only available to customers with high-end theater systems, specialized audio equipment, or select smart TVs.

