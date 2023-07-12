Prime Video launches Mission Start Ab series in partnership with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India

Prime Video has partnered with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create the series, Mission Start Ab, which will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth.

The seven-episode series will show entrepreneurs, focussed on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

Mission Start Ab is a new series that will engage audiences with the power of human stories behind every promising Indian start-up. It will celebrate the ingenuous and audacious entrepreneurs who have the potential to build and scale their businesses, and give three renowned investors the opportunity to invest in them. The series aims to captivate viewers with stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, their humble beginnings, never-say-die spirit, and the sacrifices they have made along the way to turn their dreams into reality. Far from being a show about raising funding alone, where entrepreneurs seek investments, and investors seek profits; in this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser, Government of India said, “Lauding the remarkable spirit of India’s grassroot innovators, I am delighted to announce Prime Video’s reality series Mission Start Ab. This series will serve as a platform, showcasing the stories of those driving social change through innovation. I am optimistic that it will offer immense learning opportunities to grassroot innovators in India, providing valuable insights into sustainable start-up practices and attracting the right investors. Furthermore, the series promises to entertain viewers while promoting the growth of our nation’s grassroots innovation ecosystem.”

Additionally, the audience will get to witness these early-stage entrepreneurs compete with each other to become India’s next Unicorn. Currently in production, this upcoming reality show is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.

“Our mission at Prime Video has always been to be a force for good, and an enabler of India’s economy – directly and indirectly. We are incredibly proud to partner with the Office of the PSA, Government of India and bring to life Mission Start Ab, a path-breaking series,” Sushant Sreeram, Country Director, Prime Video, India commented.

He further added, “This collaboration between the Office of the PSA, Government of India and Prime Video is another milestone on the journey that started earlier this year with Amazon India signing the Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) with an objective of contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy. This marquee collaboration exemplifies our commitment to the country and our viewers, as we create new formats that empower entrepreneurs, innovators and creators in expanding their horizons through our service. By tracing the journey of some of the most innovative minds in India, our aim with Mission Start Ab is not only to highlight grassroots innovations taking place across the country but also help fuel the dreams of many young Indians.”

