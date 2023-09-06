Prime Video channels expands selection, adds Chaupal

Prime Video announced the addition of Chaupal, a Punjabi video streaming service, to Prime Video channels. Chaupal offers a curated line-up of Punjabi language content including a library of the Punjabi movies and web series.
Chaupal’s multi-genre content includes titles across movies and series, such as Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi, and Paani Ch Madhaani, to name a few.
“With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact in driving Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long-term,” Mahesh Sharma, vice president- strategic partnership and alliances, Chaupal, said.
Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to Chaupal at an introductory offer of Rs 599 annually. Chaupal will offer subscribers to stream theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3.