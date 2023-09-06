scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Prime Video channels expands selection, adds Chaupal

Chaupal’s multi-genre content includes titles across movies and series, including Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, among others

Written by BrandWagon Online
Chaupal will offer subscribers to stream theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3
Chaupal will offer subscribers to stream theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3

Prime Video announced the addition of Chaupal, a Punjabi video streaming service, to Prime Video channels. Chaupal offers a curated line-up of Punjabi language content including a library of the Punjabi movies and web series.

Chaupal’s multi-genre content includes titles across movies and series, such as Kaali Jotta, Aaja Mexico Chaliye, Outlaw, Chal Jindiye, Khao Piyo Aish Karo, Panchhi, and Paani Ch Madhaani, to name a few.

“With Chaupal, we want to provide the best Punjabi language content to our viewers. For us, this integration is a milestone, and we believe it will have a significant impact in driving Punjabi content consumption across the length and breadth of this country in the long-term,” Mahesh Sharma, vice president- strategic partnership and alliances, Chaupal, said.

Also Read
Also Read

Prime members can purchase an add-on subscription to Chaupal at an introductory offer of Rs 599 annually. Chaupal will offer subscribers to stream theatrical movie releases, beginning with Carry on Jatta 3.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 15:35 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS