Prevest DenPro ropes in Vaibhav Munjal as ED and CMO

Munjal will be responsible for strengthening the company's marketing capabilities and drive growth in key markets, said the company in a statement

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
Munjal has in the past worked with multinationals like Godrej, Asian Paints, and Samsung

Prevest DenPro announced the appointment of Vaibhav Munjal as executive director and chief marketing officer.

Munjal brings experience of more than 17 years in strategic marketing, distribution growth, and sales. He had in the past worked with multinationals like Godrej, Asian Paints, and Samsung.

Munjal will be responsible for strengthening the company’s marketing capabilities and drive growth in key markets, said the company in a statement.

The company has also appointed Pradeep Gandotra as an independent director. Pradeep has experience of over 35 years in accounting, finance, and taxation.

Prevest Denpro is a player in the dental industry and has a reputation for innovation and quality. The company reported 42% increase in net profit Q-o-Q to Rs 3.58 crore in the January-March quarter of FY23 on improved sales. In the January-March period of FY22, the company’s posted a net profit of Rs 2.46 crore. The company’s total revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 14.10 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q and around 38% Y-o-Y.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market