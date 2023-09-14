Premium smartphones, gaming PCs and Immersive entertainment witness growth reveals GfK report

The technical consumer goods (TCG) sector recorded an eight percent growth in value during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period the previous year. While the telecom (smartphone and mobile phones) segment experienced four percent reduction in volume, it was offset by a substantial 12% increase in overall value, according to GfK Market Intelligence offline sales tracking. Several sectors witnessed growth in volume and value during the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

“The Indian consumer market is undergoing a transformation driven by evolving consumer preferences and a growing appetite for innovative products. The growth highlights the resilience and adaptability of the Indian consumer market in the face of changing dynamics. The Technical Consumer Goods market exhibited an 8% growth in value. Meanwhile, the Consumer Electronics (CE) sector saw a 13% surge in volume, demonstrating a strong market presence,” Soumya Chatterjee, market expert- technical consumer goods – India, GfK said.

The telecommunications sector, performed well in the first half of 2023, with a 12% increase in value despite a slight four percent decrease in volume. The smartphone segment experienced a three percent increase in volume, resulting in a 14% growth in value.

There was growth in premium smartphones (priced above Rs 30,000), as per observations from the data, during the first half of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Premium smartphone sales volume witnessed a remarkable 50% surge, accompanied by a 54% growth in value. This shift in consumer preferences underscores the demand for advanced features, innovative technology, and an enhanced smartphone experience.

The major domestic appliances category also demonstrated encouraging growth, with air conditioners witnessing a seven percent increase in volume and a nine percent rise in value. Washing machines followed closely with a six percent growth in volume and a 10 percent increase in value. Microwave ovens maintained steady performance with a four percent growth in volume and a modest three percent increase in value.

The report claims that despite the growth, the penetration of the products remains relatively low, indicating an opportunity for industry leaders to explore further. The growth signifies robust demand for cooling solutions, driven by factors such as rising temperatures and an increased focus on home comfort. However, despite the observed growth, there exists room for further expansion, as suggested by the low penetration of these products.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Indian consumers have a desire for an immersive entertainment experience. Within the consumer electronics sector, audio home systems experienced a 21% surge in volume, accompanied by a 12% rise in value, highlighting a market presence. PTV/Flat televisions exhibited a growth trajectory with a 13% volume increase, while value growth remained at two percent.

In conclusion, the changing dynamics of the market reveal a prominent pattern – a surging aspiration among Indian consumers for an enhanced and captivating entertainment experience. These insights underscore the industry’s ability to adapt to consumer preferences, setting the stage for an engaging and innovative future in consumer electronics.

Moreover, in the information technology sector, the desktop computing segment maintained steady growth, achieving a seven percent increase in volume and a nine percent increase in value, reflecting its consistent market positioning.

While mobile PCs have experienced a 14 percent decline in value, gaming laptops have shown a six percent growth in sales value. The gaming industry has experienced expansion during the pandemic. According to the GfK Consumer Life 2022 Report, 74% of urban Indians surveyed have played video games on a personal computer at least once, and 88% have played games on tablets. IT devices like PCs still have an estimated penetration of less than 10 percent in India, indicating a substantial growth opportunity.

Media tablets, on the other hand, experienced a 10 percent growth in volume and a 17 percent increase in value, reflecting the continued demand for versatile and portable computing solutions. The surge in media tablet sales signifies a shift in consumer behaviour, where people increasingly seek entertainment and productivity on the go, valuing devices that cater to these needs.

According to the GfK Consumer Life report, one out of every two consumers prefer to purchase products through online channels. The preference is reflected in the GfK Online Market Sensor reports, which show strong demand for consumer tech products in the first half of 2023 as consumers continue to realise the advantages of online shopping.

Panel television, refrigerators and mobile PC have registered high sales volume growth of 42%, 29%, and 28% respectively while health and well-being categories like washing machine and water purifier have witnessed a volume growth of 11% and 18% respectively.

The data showcases growth across various product categories, highlighting the opportunities within the Indian consumer market. While online shopping offers convenience, it is noteworthy that a substantial segment of buyers conduct online research but make their purchases offline, indicating a blending of the lines between online and traditional shopping, reflecting the evolving consumer landscape.

