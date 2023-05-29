Premier Handball League unveils official promo campaign ‘It’s a Different Ball Game’

With a few days to go for the league launch, Premier Handball League, has today launched its promo campaign, “It’s a Different Ball Game”. The campaign is going live across the Viacom 18 Network – Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel and JioCinema.

According to the company, the promo campaign embodies the spirit of India and its fondness for sports, be like cricket or other disciplines including Kabaddi, Football, Volleyball and other sports. Now, with Premier Handball League, the world’s fastest Olympic sport is going to get its due in India enthralling the Indian audience with high-octane action.

The promo film depicts a conglomeration of sports that are being played in India and handball players taking over all the fields and leading people from various spheres of life to the Handball stadium to experience the new and exciting Premier Handball League.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Abhinav Banthia, president, Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd said, “We all know that Handball has existed in the country for a long time and the sole objective of the campaign was to showcase how India is going to awaken and accept a sport that they haven’t seen on their screens and stadium before. We have seen many hero stories coming from a number of new sports leagues that have emerged. Premier Handball League is the very launchpad which was needed for the players to not only showcase their skills to India but at a global level. On June 8th, India will be treated to a truly ‘Different Ball Game’.”

Furthermore, the background score of the film has been composed by Shikhar Naad Qureshi.

The Premier Handball League (PHL), is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF). The league which will feature six teams – Delhi Panzers, Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra Ironmen and Telugu Talons is scheduled to start on June 8, 2023, and will go on till June 25, 2023, at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur crowning the first Premier Handball League Champion.

