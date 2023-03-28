Pranav Haridasan to take over as Axis Securities’s MD and CEO

Axis Securities has announced the appointment of Pranav Haridasan as its new managing director and CEO for a tenure of 3 years. According to the company, this move follows the internal succession plan of Axis Group, with the current MD and CEO, B Gopkumar, transitioning to Axis Asset Management Company as MD and CEO.

Haridasan is currently managing director and co-head of Equities at Axis Capital. He comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in financial markets across different asset classes. Haridasan has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading, and derivatives platform. Before Axis Capital, he worked at Citigroup Global Markets as director and head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank said, “Over the years, Axis Securities has established itself as a leading player in the Indian broking industry. Pranav’s experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.”

Haridasan is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.

Also Read Bira 91 collaborates with five IPL teams as official partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook