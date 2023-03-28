Pranav Haridasan to take over as Axis Securities’s MD and CEO

scorecardresearch
Axis Securities has announced the appointment of Pranav Haridasan as its new managing director and CEO for a tenure of 3 years. According to the company, this move follows the internal succession plan of Axis Group, with the current MD and CEO, B Gopkumar, transitioning to Axis Asset Management Company as MD and CEO.

Haridasan is currently managing director and co-head of Equities at Axis Capital. He comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in financial markets across different asset classes. Haridasan has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading, and derivatives platform. Before Axis Capital, he worked at Citigroup Global Markets as director and head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank said, “Over the years, Axis Securities has established itself as a leading player in the Indian broking industry. Pranav’s experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.”

Haridasan is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.

First published on: 28-03-2023 at 18:18 IST
