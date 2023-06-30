Practo celebrates doctors’ day with #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign

The healthcare company Practo has launched a campaign called #PrescriptionForHappiness on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. As per the company, the campaign is focused on the misunderstood aspects of a doctor’s interaction with a patient.

With this campaign, the company aims to demystify the hidden meaning behind doctors’ prescription and shed light on the underlying messages they convey. The campaign showcases how patients find themselves puzzled when attempting to decipher the message written on the prescription.

Talking about the campaign, Rowel Coelho, VP – primary care, Practo said, “Doctors and healthcare professionals are core to Practo’s ecosystem. It is with their support that we are able to move forward on our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. And this campaign of #PrescriptionForHappiness is our gesture of gratitude to the commitment of service of all these healthcare professionals.”

The campaign which is led by a short 90 second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’ was launched on social media and will be promoted across all channels.

