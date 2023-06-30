scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Practo celebrates doctors’ day with #PrescriptionForHappiness campaign

The company aims to demystify the hidden meaning behind doctors’ prescription and shed light on the underlying messages they convey

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign which is led by a short 90 second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’
The campaign which is led by a short 90 second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’

The healthcare company Practo has launched a campaign called #PrescriptionForHappiness on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. As per the company, the campaign is focused on the misunderstood aspects of a doctor’s interaction with a patient.

With this campaign, the company aims to demystify the hidden meaning behind doctors’ prescription and shed light on the underlying messages they convey. The campaign showcases how patients find themselves puzzled when attempting to decipher the message written on the prescription. 

Talking about the campaign, Rowel Coelho, VP – primary care, Practo said, “Doctors and healthcare professionals are core to Practo’s ecosystem. It is with their support that we are able to move forward on our mission to make quality healthcare accessible to all. And this campaign of #PrescriptionForHappiness is our gesture of gratitude to the commitment of service of all these healthcare professionals.”

Also Read
Also Read

The campaign which is led by a short 90 second film titled ‘Unhone yeh kya likha hai’ was launched on social media and will be promoted across all channels. 

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-06-2023 at 12:16 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS