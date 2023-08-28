scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

The synergy between Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, SRK and Rashmika marks a chapter in the brand’s narrative

Written by BrandWagon Online
The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavours with the world
The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavours with the world

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens announced a partnership with actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavours with the world.

“Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens have long been treasured as a cornerstone of India’s snacking tapestry. While our delectable creations have remained India’s delight, our association with Shah Rukh and Rashmika is a testament to our aspiration to showcase the essence of our flavours to the Indian palette,” Manish Agarwal, MD, Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, said.

Collaborating with SRK and Rashmika underscores the brand’s resolve to uphold tradition while embracing a modern vision.

Also Read

“India’s rich culinary heritage is a source of pride. Although these delicacies have been savoured locally, this collaboration is an endeavour to introduce audiences to India’s authentic flavours,” actor Shah Rukh Khan, said.

Also Read

The synergy between Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, Khan and Mandanna marks a chapter in the brand’s narrative. The partnership is set to elevate the perception of Indian flavours.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 17:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS