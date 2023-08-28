Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens collaborates with Shah Rukh Khan and Rashmika Mandanna

Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens announced a partnership with actor Shah Rukh Khan and actress Rashmika Mandanna. The collaboration is rooted in a shared vision to celebrate and share authentic Indian flavours with the world.

“Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens have long been treasured as a cornerstone of India’s snacking tapestry. While our delectable creations have remained India’s delight, our association with Shah Rukh and Rashmika is a testament to our aspiration to showcase the essence of our flavours to the Indian palette,” Manish Agarwal, MD, Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, said.

Collaborating with SRK and Rashmika underscores the brand’s resolve to uphold tradition while embracing a modern vision.

“India’s rich culinary heritage is a source of pride. Although these delicacies have been savoured locally, this collaboration is an endeavour to introduce audiences to India’s authentic flavours,” actor Shah Rukh Khan, said.

The synergy between Prabhuji Sweets and Namkeens, Khan and Mandanna marks a chapter in the brand’s narrative. The partnership is set to elevate the perception of Indian flavours.

