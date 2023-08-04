PPL India appoints Sanjay Tandon as an independent director

PPL India, a music licensing company controlling over 4 million domestic and international sound recordings in several languages has announced the appointment of Sanjay Tandon as an independent director.

Speaking about his appointment, Mandar Thakur, chairman, PPL India said, “I am delighted to welcome Sanjay Tandon as an Independent Director on the Board of PPL India. With his strategic vision and the pivotal role, he has been playing in addressing industry challenges, Sanjay will help PPL bridge together the music artist fraternity together with the repertoire owners to create adherence within the marketplace.”

Tandon serves as the CEO of the Indian Singers’ Rights Association (ISRA).

With a professional experience of more 27 years in the industry, Tandon is claimed to be one of the faces behind the movement of Collective Management of Copyright in Music India. This movement aims to bring artists/musicians and music companies together to ensure a thriving and equitable environment for all stakeholders.

“With this major step of our CEO Shri Sanjay Tandon joining the Board of PPL, the bond between singers & musicians and music companies is strengthened further. We are all very assured that with this step and with his experience and expertise, the music industry will now grow further for the benefit of all,” Anup Jalota, chairman, ISRA added.

ISRA and the Indian Music Industry have achieved a groundbreaking and historic agreement, facilitating the resolution of all royalty payment disputes due to singers from various music labels.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Directors of PPL India. I strongly believe that by fostering collaboration, understanding, and unity, we can create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders. I look forward to working with the board and the management team to ensure that PPL India continues its growth story. I also look forward to contributing my might in bringing about a good copyright environment in India where copyright is respected and both user and artist/owner communities stand to prosper collectively, Sanjeev Tandon noted.

