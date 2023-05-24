Porter onboards Interbrand to strengthen brand strategy and positioning

Porter on Wednesday announced to have onboarded Interbrand to strengthen the brand’s strategy and positioning. The agency was roped in to help the brand revisit and elevate its Employer Value Proposition (EVP) and Associate Value Proposition (AVP), fostering the integration of Porter’s brand philosophy across the organization.

“The development of our EVP and AVP holds immense importance for Porter as we aim to establish a strong brand identity, both internally and externally. With Interbrand onboard, we have been able to craft strategies that embody our brand purpose of moving a billion dreams, one delivery at a time. These strategies will play a pivotal role in nurturing a strong company culture, attracting top-tier talent, and driving the growth of our partner network,” said Mohit Rathi, AVP – growth and marketing, Porter.

Interbrand worked closely alongside Porter’s leadership team to craft impactful EVP and AVP strategies that articulate the organization’s value proposition. Leveraging the brand’s positioning, Interbrand also devised Porter’s tone of voice and experience principles, resulting in an elevated brand presence across multiple touchpoints.

Also Read To meme or not to meme! Does meme marketing serve a purpose

“The strength of Brand Porter is directly linked to how well the values are internalized in the company. With a strong EVP, we want to ensure that the ethos of the Porter brand is lived every day by its employees. With a compelling AVP, we want the driver partners to reflect the spirit of the Porter brand in all their interactions, to create a strong consistent brand experience, said Satish Krishnamurthy, chief strategy officer, Interbrand India.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook