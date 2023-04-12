Porter introduces new logo to reflect brand evolution and business diversification

Porter, a tech-based, on-demand logistics company has unveiled its new logo as part of a brand refresh activity showcasing the company’s evolution and diversification of business verticals since its launch. As per the company, the brand aims at reflecting Porter’s diversity of services offerings including truck services, two-wheeler services, Packers and Movers and Porter for Enterprise services.

The company has launched its first-ever brand film, “Delivery hai? Ho Jayega!” to unveil the new brand logo. The new logo exhibits the brand’s promise of providing innovative and cutting-edge logistics services for” Anything, Anytime, Anywhere.”

The new logo, designed by Moshimbo is a part of Porter’s broader brand identity refresh, which includes signifying the promise of moving goods efficiently and easily to its customers. The map pin has been superscripted like the longitude and latitude degree symbols to mirror Porter’s commitment to be on a constant move to reach far and wide, offer assurance and spread happiness to its customers and driver-partners. The logo design features a modern and minimalist look, with a bold and dynamic colour scheme of blue and white that stands for reliability, assurance and infinite possibilities.

Pranav Goel, CEO and co-founder, Porter, said, “We are thrilled to reveal Porter’s brand new logo, which proudly embodies our brand vision of “Moving a billion dreams, one delivery at a time.” As we continue to grow and diversify, we felt it was time to update our visual identity and design language to better reflect the brand we have built over time. Our new logo and visual guide represent our commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, as well as the breadth and depth of our services.”

“We are delighted to unveil our new logo, which perfectly captures Porter’s unwavering dedication to providing seamless, reliable, and efficient logistics solutions to our valued users. The use of a location pin in the design conveys Porter’s continuous movement and signifies our pledge to transport anything, anywhere, anytime, utilising innovative technology to provide a hassle-free logistics experience,” said Mohit Rathi, AVP – Growth and Marketing, Porter.

The new logo will be featured across all company platforms, including their website, mobile application, social media, and marketing materials, the company informed.

